BREAKING: Trump tells reporters he had NO IDEA Melania was going to give her Epstein speech at the White House — but her own office says he absolutely did.





This is the most revealing moment of the Trump marriage yet.



“She didn’t know him,” Trump told a reporter, rushing off — his only defense of his wife being a one-liner as he ducked into a meeting.





Meanwhile, Melania’s spokesperson told The New York Times the president was fully aware she was going to make a statement. A CNN source confirmed the same thing.



So there are only two possibilities here, and both are a disaster.





Either Trump knew and lied to a reporter’s face about it — throwing his own wife under the bus to avoid being asked any follow-up questions about Epstein.



Or his wife gave a surprise press briefing at the White House — his White House — and no one told him.





This is not a tabloid rumor. This is not opposition research. This is the President of the United States publicly distancing himself from his own First Lady’s statement — a statement made in the White House briefing room — in real time.





The man who promised total transparency on Epstein told America the files were all out, nothing left to see. Now his wife is demanding congressional hearings. His own office can’t get its story straight. And he’s running from reporters to avoid saying her name.





What kind of administration can’t coordinate with itself? What kind of husband throws his wife to the wolves on live television?



And more importantly — if there’s truly nothing to hide, why is everyone in that building acting like there is?