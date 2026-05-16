TRUMP TELLS REPORTERS HE WON’T SAY WHETHER US WOULD DEFEND TAIWAN — REVEALS XI ASKED HIM DIRECTLY





President Trump refused to commit publicly on defending Taiwan when pressed by reporters.





“I don’t want to say that. I’m not going to say that,” Trump stated.



He continued: “That question was asked to me today by President Xi. I said, ‘I don’t talk about those.’”





When asked if Xi specifically inquired about sending troops, Trump replied: “He asked me if I’d defend them. I said, ‘I don’t talk about that.’”





Trump is sticking to strategic ambiguity on Taiwan, refusing to tip America’s hand even after direct talks with the Chinese leader.