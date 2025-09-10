Trump Thinks Black People Have Lower IQs Than White People



Nationwide — On August 3rd, 2025, President Donald Trump referred to Charlemagne Tha God, a popular Black talk show host, as a “low IQ individual” because of the comments the host had made about Trump on Fox News. Journalist Brittany Wong noted that, “When it’s a public figure who is a person of color he’s attacking, [Trump] tends to denigrate them on the basis of their intelligence level.” There are numerous examples of this.

On August 4, 2018, Trump wrote that “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.” Trump has also referred to Congresswomen Maxine Waters and Jasmine Crockett as “low I.Q.” However, he appears to have reserved his most scathing attacks for former Vice President Kamala Harris, his opponent in the 2024 Presidential campaign. He referred to her as “dumb”, “mentally unfit”, “slow”, “stupid,” and “an extremely low I.Q. person.”

Carrie Gillow, a linguist and co-host of the podcast, Vocal Fries, has stated that [i]t’s absolutely evident that [Trump] thinks Black people have lower I.Q.’s than white people—and believes IQ is an important and real way to measure intelligence, and that there is only one kind of intelligence”.

The idea that Black people are genetically inferior to whites, specifically as to intelligence, has persisted in the United States since the days of slavery. We were once labelled “3/5th’s” of a man, the cursed descendants of Noah’s son, Ham, and sub-humans with no history prior to slavery and colonialism.

By and large, we as African Americans have long chosen to ignore White claims about our inferiority and striven as a group to prove ourselves equal to all other people on this planet. While such a response is noble and laudable, it has not resulted in a cessation of White supremacist propaganda emanating from either the White masses or the White House. At this juncture in history, then, we must address these insults head-on whenever and wherever they appear, lest we lose another generation of Black youths to the forces of racism that have instilled in too many of them a sense of hopelessness and inferiority.

Before all of the books are banned and the museums shut down by Donald Trump, let us glance at the historical record. Astrophysicist Thomas Brophy and Egyptologist Robert Bauval have written that “scientists in the field of genetics have been pointing out that it may actually be correct to say that the world was created by black people.”

The words of White author Flora Lugard shed light on the grandeur of Blacks in antiquity: “The annals of all of the great early nations of Asia Minor are full of them. The Mosaic records allude to them frequently; but while they are described as the most powerful, the most just, and the most beautiful of the human race, they are constantly spoken of as black, and there seems to be no other conclusion to be drawn then that at that remote period of history, the leading race of the Western World was a black race.”

Another White scholar, Richard Poe, reveals that among ancient people there was the “presumption that dark skin connoted higher intelligence.” In other words, in the ancient world, the blacker you were, the more intelligent you were assumed to be. Why did the ancients view Black people with such respect and reverence?

The answer is clear. DNA evidence traces all human beings back to one Black woman in Africa. Her offspring migrated from inner Africa down the Nile Valley and founded the ancient Egyptian civilization. From Africa, these Black people spread around the world and laid the foundation of civilization in Greece, Mesopotamia, the Indus Valley of India, Southern China, Southeast Asia, the Pacific Islands, Australia, and the New World.

In spite of widespread racism and discrimination, Black people have also made vast contributions to the modern world in general and America in particular. Not only was California named after the legendary Black queen Calafia, but also Chicago was founded by the Black pioneer, Jean Baptiste Point du Sable. Brilliant Black scientists and inventors, such as Dr. Henry T. Sampson (The Gamma Electric Cell), Granville T. Woods (The Induction Telegraph), Dr. Valerie L. Thomas (The Illusions Transmitter), Lonnie Johnson (The Thermoelectric Energy Conversion System), and Dr. Patricia Bath (the Laserphaco Probe) have also made immeasurable contributions to this nation.

For President Trump, whose cabinet has been labelled the most mediocre in American history, to constantly demean Black people as “low IQ” is ironic, racist, and absurd. According to White scientists, Black people are the genetically dominant parents of the human family who laid down the foundation of global civilization. Let this sink in before all the history books are banned or burned!

Legrand H. Clegg II is the City Attorney Emeritus of Compton, California, and a published historian.