Trump threatens LA protesters in overnight rant after sending in the troops

Hours after sending in federalized National Guard troops into Los Angeles to support DHS and ICE agents who have been taking part in highly militarized raids on businesses in California and snatching up immigrants, Donald Trump threatened the pro-immigrant protesters.

After days of raids, involving CS gas, “less than lethal” rounds fired at protesters, and use flash bang grenades that have infuriated Californians, Trump fell short of invoking the Insurrection Act but still sent in a reported 2,000 National Guardsman.

He then took to Truth Social, to warn protesters that they will not be allowed to wear masks in the same manner that ICE and DHS agents have done to protect their identities.

The president wrote, “Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest. We have an incompetent Governor (Newscum) and Mayor (Bass) who were, as usual (just look at how they handled the fires, and now their VERY SLOW PERMITTING disaster. Federal permitting is complete!), unable to to handle the task.”

He then warned, “These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED. Also, from now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why??? Again, thank you to the National Guard for a job well done!”