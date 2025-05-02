Trump threatens sanctions over Iranian oil deals, raising tensions with China



U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to nations and entities purchasing Iranian oil or petrochemical products, declaring they will face immediate secondary sanctions.



The announcement forms part of Washington’s ongoing “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at cutting off Iran’s vital oil revenues, which the administration accuses of fueling Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and support for regional militant groups.



The decision is expected to significantly escalate diplomatic friction with China Iran’s largest oil customer which imported nearly 90% of the country’s crude oil and condensate exports in 2023. Chinese imports hit a record high of 1.8 million barrels per day in March 2025, underscoring the scale of potential fallout from Trump’s latest move.