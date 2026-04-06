TRUMP THREATENS TO SEND IRAN BACK TO THE STONE AGES — 92 MILLION CIVILIANS AT RISK





U.S. President Donald Trump has issued his most chilling threat yet warning Iran it will be sent “back to the Stone Ages” if it does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his Tuesday 8PM deadline.





Trump declared: “If they don’t make a deal and fast, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil.”





Trump threatened: *”Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran”— targeting the very infrastructure that keeps 92 million Iranian civilians** alive.





Legal analysts have warned that blowing up bridges and power plants en masse would almost certainly violate the laws of war.





Iran’s central military command warned that if civilian targets are hit, *”the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread.”





Brent crude is already trading above $110 a barrel and experts warn prices may never return to pre-war levels.