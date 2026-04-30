TRUMP THREATENS UPND GOVERNMENT: LETS IF HH HAS A SPINE LIKE MWANAWASA- Peter Sinkamba

By Peter Sinkamba

TRUMP THREATENS UPND GOVERNMENT: LETS IF HH HAS A SPINE LIKE MWANAWASA

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Trump has told Zambia that it will have to provide preferential mineral supply to the US – or risk a massive cut in healthcare funding which will affect millions of people.





Zambia must decide by today, Thursday, if it will provide US businesses with preferential access to its minerals.





A decision to not provide this access could result in the loss of support for 1.3 million people who rely on US funding for HIV treatment.





Mwanawasa once told off the US to go to hell over the supply of GMO maize to Zambia during the 2003 drought.

Will HH succumb to such an awful demand? Time to reckon on national sovereignty has come. Lets see if he will have the same sovereignty resolve of bringing ECL remains to Zambia for the so called dignified burial.