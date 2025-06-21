Trump to decide whether US will join the war against Iran within 2 weeks

President Trump has stated he will decide within two weeks whether the U.S. will join Israel’s ongoing military strikes against Iran.

The United States president citee a substantial chance of negotiations with Tehran as a reason for the delay.

The White House, through Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, emphasized that Trump is open to diplomacy but prepared to use force if necessary.

The action will particularly be to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, which he claims Iran is weeks away from achieving.

This contradicts earlier intelligence from Director Tulsi Gabbard, who suggested Iran was not actively pursuing a nuclear warhead.

The conflict, escalating since Israel’s strikes began has resulted in significant casualties over 585 deaths in Iran, including 239 civilians, and 24 in Israel.

Trump has approved potential attack plans, particularly targeting Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility, but has not finalized his decision, maintaining strategic ambiguity.

Some allies, like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Steve Bannon, urge restraint to avoid foreign wars, while others, like Sen. Lindsey Graham, push for aggressive action.

Lawmakers, including Rep. Thomas Massie and Sen. Tim Kaine, are moving to limit Trump’s ability to strike without congressional approval, citing constitutional requirements.

Meanwhile, Iran has warned of “irreparable damage” and potential retaliation against U.S. bases if the U.S. intervenes.