Trump to finally return Kilmar Ábrego García to US

President Donald Trump and his administration will finally return Kilmar Ábrego García to the United States after the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the president to “facilitate and effectuate” his return from a brutal El Salvador prison, ABC News reported Friday.

Ábrego García, a Maryland father, is married to an American, but remains an undocumented immigrant in the U.S. He was captured by the Department of Homeland Security and accused of being an MS-13 gang member based on his tattoos.

Trump even went so far as to show a photo of Ábrego García’s tattoos on his hand where MS-13 had been photoshopped.

ABC cited “sources familiar with the matter” who said that Ábrego García would be brought back to the U.S. and would face criminal charges.

A federal grand jury was impaneled last month in Tennessee, where Ábrego García does not live. According to the grand jury, he has been “indicted for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the United States.”

According to the indictment, for “nearly a decade,” Ábrego García was “involved the domestic transport of thousands of non-citizens, including some children, from Mexico and Central America.” The claim from the investigation is that he was allegedly transporting members of MS-13. His wife and attorney deny he had any involvement with the gang.

More than two months ago, the government confessed that it deported Ábrego García in error. His wife has fought in court to have him returned.

A 2019 court order barred deporting Ábrego García to El Salvador due to fears that he would be persecuted.

In April, Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed, “He is not coming back to our country. [El Salvador’s] President Bukele said he was not sending him back. That’s the end of the story.”