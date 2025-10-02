Trump to give Ukraine intelligence and potentially long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia

US President, Donald Trump has reportedly approved a significant plan to provide Ukraine with intelligence to enable missile strikes on energy infrastructure deep inside Russia, according to a recent report.

This marks a major escalation in US support for Kyiv’s long-range targeting capability.

The intelligence-sharing agreement allows the Pentagon and US intelligence agencies to help Kyiv target oil refineries, pipelines, and other infrastructure that provide the Kremlin with the revenue and resources needed to sustain its war, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. October 1, US officials also told the outlet that the Trump administration has asked NATO allies in Europe to share similar intelligence.

While Washington has consistently backed Ukraine’s drone and missile strikes, officials noted this expanded intelligence-sharing plan is the first time the Trump administration will assist with long-range strikes against targets inside Russian territory.

In addition to intelligence, the administration is considering arming Ukraine with longer-range firepower, including Tomahawk and Barracuda cruise missiles. These weapons are capable of hitting targets more than 500 miles away from their launch sites.

A final decision on providing Ukraine with these long-range missiles has not yet been made. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Trump to sell Kyiv Tomahawk missiles during a closed-door meeting last week, sources told The Post, noting the commander-in-chief appeared amenable to the request. Tomahawk missiles boast a range of up to 1,500 miles, which would easily put even Moscow within Ukraine’s reach.

Currently, the longest-range weapons Ukraine has received from the US are ATACMS, which can only fly up to 190 miles.

This agreement comes as President Trump has become increasingly supportive of the Ukrainian war effort amid stalled peace negotiations with Russia.

Last week, Trump publicly described Russia as a “paper tiger,” based on new US intelligence suggesting the Kremlin is spiraling toward economic ruin and battlefield defeat.

For the first time, the President even expressed his belief that the Ukrainian military could “win all of Ukraine back in its original form.”