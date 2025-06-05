Trump to hold face to face talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping  to find solution to ongoing trade war

China and the United States are currently trying to find a way to solve issues surrounding their escalated war.

Recent reports indicate President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will soon hold trade talks

Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire for direct, one-on-one talks with Xi to address escalating trade tensions.

The meeting will be particularly over tariffs, which have reached 145% on Chinese imports to the U.S. and 125% on U.S. goods to China until their recent agreement of reducing the tarrifs temporarily.

The United States president has claimed multiple times that China’s Xi called him to discuss trade, asserting that negotiations were active and deals could be finalized within weeks.

However, Chinese officials, including Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun and Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong, have consistently denied any such talks or calls.

The Chinese official stated that no negotiations are underway and emphasizing that dialogue must be based on mutual respect and equality.

According to a new BRICS publication, the stage is getting set for the two powerful leaders to meet and find a positive agreement.