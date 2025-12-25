TRUMP TO MADURO: STEP DOWN OR FACE “MASSIVE ARMADA”

Trump’s basically telling Venezuela’s president Maduro to quit while he’s ahead.

Speaking from Mar-a-Lago, he said it would be “smart” for Maduro to step down, then pointedly warned him about the biggest armada the U.S. ever had in South America.

15,000 U.S. troops and multiple warships are parked in the Caribbean right now.

Trump already ordered a “complete blockade” of Venezuelan oil tankers to choke off the country’s money supply. But he’s not stopping there.

Since September, the U.S. has launched strikes on drug-carrying vessels that killed over 100 people.

Now Trump says he’s “starting the same program on land” and not just in Venezuela but “anywhere drugs are pouring in.”

Maduro’s response? Regime change will “never, never, never” happen.

So we’ve got an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object, except one has nuclear weapons.

Source: ABC News