Trump to posthumously award Charlie Kirk Presidential Medal of Freedom



US President Donald Trump has announced that conservative activist Charlie Kirk will be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.





Kirk, 31, was fatally shot on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University during his “American Comeback Tour.” Federal authorities have since recovered a rifle believed to have been used in the attack and released images of a suspect.





Speaking during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon, Trump described Kirk as “a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions.” He extended condolences to Kirk’s wife, Erika, and their children, and said details of the medal ceremony will be announced soon.





Kirk, founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was a prominent figure in American politics, praised by supporters for energizing young conservatives but often criticized for his polarizing rhetoric.





The investigation into his killing remains ongoing.