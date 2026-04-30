Trump to receive briefing on new Iran military options – Axios

US President Donald Trump is set to receive a briefing on potential new military options against Iran on Thursday from CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper, Axios reported, citing sources.

The report said US Central Command prepared plans for a “short and powerful” wave of strikes on Iranian targets, potentially including infrastructure, aimed at breaking the current negotiating deadlock.

Another option expected to be presented involves taking control of parts of the Strait of Hormuz to reopen it to commercial shipping, which could include the use of ground forces, according to the report.

The report added that Trump currently views the naval blockade on Iran as his main source of leverage but is considering military action if Tehran does not shift its position.