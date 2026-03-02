‘TRUMP TO SCRAP MIDTERMS? MTG FUELS CRAZY CONSPIRACY’



In a firestorm of social-media fury, former Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has whipped up wild talk that former President Donald Trump might declare a national emergency over the Iran crisis and use it to cancel the 2026 U.S. midterm elections.

Online posts from right-wing forums and message boards claim that chaos over war and foreign threats could be twisted into a justification for suspending the vote a notion experts say has no legal basis and is rooted more in fear-mongering than fact.





Greene, who has recently broken with Trump over U.S. strikes on Iran, fans the flames of distrust in Washington and stokes MAGA anxieties about power grabs even as official sources confirm the midterms are still set to go ahead nationwide.