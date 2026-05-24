Trump told Netanyahu he backs Israel’s freedom of action in Lebanon – CNN

US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he supported Israel maintaining “freedom of action” against threats on all fronts, including Lebanon, CNN reported, citing an Israeli official.

The official said Netanyahu made the point during a Saturday call and that Trump “reiterated his support for this principle.”

The official said the US was keeping Israel informed about talks with Iran on a memorandum of understanding to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and later negotiations on a final agreement.

Trump also said he would not sign a final deal without the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program and removal of all enriched uranium from Iranian territory, according to the official.