Trump told the IRGC to surrender or face “certain death.”

“To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces, and all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity or, in the alternative, face certain death,” President Donald Trump said in his address, announcing a “major” operation in Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the elite wing of the Iranian military, has propped up the Iranian regime for decades. It is tasked both with combating enemies abroad and stamping out protests at home. Here’s what to know about it.

What is the IRGC and how did it start?

The IRGC exists to “guard” the theocracy. After Iran’s last monarch was deposed in 1979, various paramilitary groups that helped hasten his downfall coalesced into the IRGC. It resisted initial attempts to be incorporated into the regular army and cemented its power during its deployment in the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.

Today, it is the most powerful branch of Iran’s military, independent of the regular army. Comprising between 150,000 and 190,000 troops, it has an army, navy, air force and intelligence wing, and has also become enmeshed throughout Iran’s civilian economy.

What is the Quds Force?

The Quds Force is an expeditionary unit made up of the IRGC’s most elite fighters. It was originally tasked with foreign operations, starting with Hezbollah in Lebanon. The force has since supported several non-state actors in the Middle East, from Hamas in Gaza to the Houthis in Yemen and even the Taliban in Afghanistan during the 1990s.

What is the Basij?

The Basij – another of the IRGC’s five branches – operates like the police: visible, street-level, domestic. Meaning “mobilization” in Farsi, the Basij is a volunteer group which plucks members from across the country, often from poorer, more conservative backgrounds. It is tasked with propping up the regime at home and enforcing Islamic morality among the public.