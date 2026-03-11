Trump Trolls Canada’s PM Again: Calls Mark Carney the ‘Future Governor of Canada’





President Trump dropped another classic zinger while announcing real action to protect the Great Lakes from invasive Asian carp.





In a Truth Social post, he detailed teaming up with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and planning to rally governors from Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, and New York to stop the destructive fish that’s threatening Lake Michigan and surrounding areas..





Then came the punchline: “…and, of course, the future Governor of Canada, Mark Carney, who I know will be happy to contribute to this worthy cause.”





Classic Trump—handling a serious environmental and economic threat (one that could hammer billions in fisheries and tourism) while reminding everyone north of the border who’s really in charge.