 Breaking News : Trump: U.S. Has 3,554 Targets Left in Iran — “That’ll Be Done Pretty Quickly”





Miami, Florida — March 28, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump stated today that American forces still have 3,554 military targets remaining in Iran, declaring the operations against Tehran “not finished yet” but will be completed swiftly.





Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Priority Summit in Miami, Trump said:





“We have another 3,554 targets left. That’ll be done pretty quickly. At some point, we’re going to have to determine what we do.”



He added that Iran’s air defenses have been severely degraded and emphasized that the campaign is advancing without the need for ground troops.





The remarks come amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli precision strikes on Iranian military infrastructure. Trump framed the update as part of a broader effort to neutralize threats, while noting diplomatic channels remain open.





Sources:

CNN

The New York Times

ANI / Tribune India

Moneycontrol, Firstpost, and Newsmax (corroborating reports from the FII event)