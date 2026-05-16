TRUMP URGES TAIWAN CHIP MAKERS TO MOVE TO AMERICA — AIMS FOR 40-50% OF WORLD CHIP BUSINESS BY END OF TERM





President Trump called for immediate action on semiconductor manufacturing.



“I would like to see everybody making chips in Taiwan come into America,” Trump said. “To be honest with you, I think it’s the greatest thing you can do.”





He acknowledged the tensions: “It’s a heated situation. There is no question about it.”





Trump highlighted ongoing moves: “As you know, we have massive amounts of chip companies now from Taiwan already coming in.”





He set a bold target: “We expect to have 40% to 50% of the world chip business by the end of my term.”





Chips are critical for AI, defense, and future technology, with Taiwan currently dominating global production — a key factor in regional tensions with China. Trump is pushing to bring this vital industry home to secure America’s technological edge.