Trump ‘very disappointed’ with Putin

US President Donald Trump voiced frustration with Russian leader Vladimir Putin early Friday, July 3, acknowledging that the Kremlin has no plans to end its war on Ukraine.

“I’m very disappointed with the conversation I had yesterday with President Putin because I don’t think he’s there. I don’t think he’s looking to stop, and that’s too bad,” Trump told reporters after returning to Washington from a pre-Independence Day event in Iowa.

“It’s Biden’s war, and I got stuck in the middle of it, just like with immigration and a lot of other things they messed up,” he added. “But I was not happy with the conversation.” he added

During their roughly hour-long call, Putin reportedly told Trump that Russia “will not back down” from the goals of its invasion, according to a Kremlin summary. Moscow continues to demand that any peace deal recognize its territorial gains in eastern Ukraine—a position Kyiv rejects. Russia has also repeatedly turned down American and European cease-fire proposals, even those supported by Ukraine.

Before heading to Iowa, Trump admitted, “I didn’t make any progress with Putin at all.”

Earlier this week, the White House confirmed it had paused some military aid to Ukraine while reviewing U.S. stockpiles. Trump criticized the move, saying, “Biden emptied out our whole country, giving them weapons, and we have to make sure we have enough for ourselves. We’ve given so many weapons, but we are still working with them and trying to help.”

Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at last week’s NATO summit in The Hague and later suggested the U.S. might send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine. On Friday, he also spoke with Zelensky before heading to play golf in Virginia.