TRUMP VOWS TO HUNT DOWN AND JAIL THE LEAKERS WHO ENDANGERED AMERICAN HEROES IN IRAN RESCUE





President Trump ripped into the traitor who leaked details of the daring rescue of a downed F-15E pilot over Iran, calling it a national security disaster that turned a tough mission into a nightmare.





“God was watching us. Well, it was the Easter we were in an Easter territory, I guess. But God was watching us. It’s amazing because when you look at the machinery it took, they took damage, tells you — first thing I said, is these are unbelievable machines. How they flew back and not even much of a problem. But these two extraordinary rescues, because it was two. And as you probably know, we didn’t talk about the first one for an hour and then somebody leaked something which will hopefully find that leaker.

We’re looking very hard to find that leaker and talked about — there’s somebody missing. They basically said that we have one and there’s somebody missing. Well, they didn’t know there was somebody missing until this leaker gave the information.

So, whoever it is, we think we’ll be able to find it out because we’re going to go to the media company that released it, and we’re going to say national security, give it up or go to jail. And we know who and you know who we’re talking about because some things you can’t do because when they did that, all of a sudden the entire country of Iran knew that there was a pilot that was somewhere on their land that was fighting for his life.”





“And it also made it much more difficult for the pilots and for the people going in to search for him all of a sudden, they know that there’s somebody out there. They see all these planes coming in. It became a much more difficult operation because a leaker leaked that we have one.

We rescued one, but there’s another one out there that we’re trying to get. So, actually, the country, Iran put out a major notice. You all saw it offering a very big award for anybody that captures the pilot. So, in addition to a hostile, very talented, very good, very evil military, we had millions of people trying to get an award. So, when you add that to it. But we have to find that leaker because that’s a sick person, probably didn’t realize the extent of how bad it was.

I can’t imagine that the person did, but we’re going to find out. It’s national security and the person that did the story will go to jail. If he doesn’t say, and that doesn’t last long. And I think everybody would understand it. They put this mission at great risk. They put that man at great risk, and they put the hundreds of people that went in looking for them, because everyone now knows that we’re going in.”