Trump Wants to Cut Out the Middleman. He’ll Deal Directly With Russia on Ukraine Peace.





Forget layers of diplomacy, Donald Trump is positioning himself (through Jared Kushner) to personally steer peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. No filters. No NATO bureaucracy. Just direct, high-stakes negotiation.





In a bombshell but widely overlooked comment, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed: “If a peace plan is being drafted, Mr. Kushner will be the one holding the pen.” This isn’t speculation, it’s a clear signal from Moscow that Trump’s inner circle, not Biden’s State Department, is now seen as the real channel to end the war.





Kushner and Trump envoy Steve Witkoff have already met face-to-face with Putin for nearly five hours in the Kremlin, and discussed the most explosive issue: territorial concessions. Even more telling? Moscow called some U.S. proposals “more or less acceptable.”





This is a power shift.

Trump isn’t waiting for permission. He’s preparing to dictate terms directly, unfiltered, and on his own terms.





What do you think: Is direct Trump-Putin diplomacy the fastest path to peace… or a dangerous gamble?



Source: Ria Novosti