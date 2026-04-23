TRUMP WANTS TO DUMP AFGHAN REFUGEES IN THE CONGO — IS AFRICA THE WORLD’S TRASH CAN?!





The United States of America the most powerful nation on earth fought a 20-year war in Afghanistan. Thousands of Afghans risked their lives as interpreters, commandos, and allies for the U.S. military. Now that the war is over, President Donald Trump’s administration cannot find room for them in America.





So what’s the plan?



Ship 1,100 of them to the Democratic Republic of Congo a country already drowning in one of the worst humanitarian crises on the planet, where 26 MILLION people face acute food insecurity and armed groups terrorise the east daily.





President Félix Tshisekedi is currently navigating a country at war within its own borders and Washington wants to add a refugee resettlement deal on top of that?



Even #AfghanEvac founder Shawn VanDiver called the plan “unacceptable” due to chronic insecurity in Congo.





Africa is not a dumping ground.



The West bombs countries, destabilises regions, and extracts resources for decades then when the consequences arrive, they look south and say: “Let Africa handle it.”





This is not compassion. This is colonial arrogance in a new suit.



WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU :



Is Africa being used as the world’s dumping ground for problems the West created?





Should President Tshisekedi accept this deal or tell Washington NO?



African hype media