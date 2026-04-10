Trump Warns Iran: No Tolls on Hormuz or Else – Indian Tanker Sails Through as Ceasefire Holds





An Indian-flagged LPG tanker, the Green Asha, just powered straight through the Strait of Hormuz – a clear win for getting energy flowing again after the mess with Iran.





President Trump is laying down the law: Iran better not slap any tolls or fees on tankers, or they’ll face serious consequences. Oil and gas shipments are resuming, and America isn’t backing down.





Vice President JD Vance is heading to Pakistan this weekend for key talks to lock in the fragile ceasefire and fully reopen the vital waterway. Multiple Indian vessels and other ships carrying LNG, LPG, and crude have already started crossing, easing the squeeze on global supplies and helping allies like India.





Trump’s tough stance is paying off – no more Iranian games choking the world’s energy lifeline. Keep the pressure on. America First means secure shipping and cheap energy for everyone who plays by the rules.