Trump warns Iran of ‘one big glow’ if no deal is signed

US President Donald Trump warned Iran to quickly sign an agreement with Washington, saying Tehran would face severe consequences if there is no ceasefire or deal.

“If there’s no ceasefire, you’re just going to have to look at one big glow coming out of Iran,” Trump said at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. “They better sign the agreement fast. If they don’t sign, they’re going to have a lot of pain.”

Trump said negotiations with Iran were still underway and referred to the passage of three US destroyers through the Strait of Hormuz amid clashes with Iranian forces.

“We’re negotiating with the Iranians,” Trump said. “You probably heard, we took our three destroyers, and we rammed them through some pretty big stuff today, and we knocked the hell out of them. The destroyers weren’t hurt in any way.”