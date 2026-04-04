President Trump Warns Iran That Time Is Running Out on Strait of Hormuz Deadline



WASHINGTON (April 4, 2026) President Donald Trump has posted a reminder on Truth Social that the extended deadline for Iran to reach a deal or fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz is approaching, with roughly 48 hours remaining before the current window expires.





In his statement today, President Trump said:

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!”





The Strait of Hormuz is a vital global shipping route for oil. Trump’s initial ultimatum in late March warned of potential U.S. strikes on Iranian power infrastructure if the waterway was not reopened safely. The deadline was later extended first by several days, then by an additional 10 days at Iran’s request setting the current cutoff for Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.





This development comes amid ongoing tensions in the region. The post highlights the urgency as diplomatic efforts and talks continue.





Source: Direct statement from President Donald J. Trump on his official Truth Social account, dated April 4, 2026. The update is being reported by major international news outlets including The Guardian, Al Jazeera, BBC, NPR, and others.