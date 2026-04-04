President Trump Warns Iran That Time Is Running Out on Strait of Hormuz Deadline
WASHINGTON (April 4, 2026) President Donald Trump has posted a reminder on Truth Social that the extended deadline for Iran to reach a deal or fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz is approaching, with roughly 48 hours remaining before the current window expires.
In his statement today, President Trump said:
“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!”
The Strait of Hormuz is a vital global shipping route for oil. Trump’s initial ultimatum in late March warned of potential U.S. strikes on Iranian power infrastructure if the waterway was not reopened safely. The deadline was later extended first by several days, then by an additional 10 days at Iran’s request setting the current cutoff for Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
This development comes amid ongoing tensions in the region. The post highlights the urgency as diplomatic efforts and talks continue.
Source: Direct statement from President Donald J. Trump on his official Truth Social account, dated April 4, 2026. The update is being reported by major international news outlets including The Guardian, Al Jazeera, BBC, NPR, and others.
Trump does not have the cards, you are already at war, how can you threaten Iran with war when you are already at war unleashing everything at your disposal and claiming 95 percent decapitation of your opponents. What difference does that remaining 5 percent threat mean to your opponents who have already endured your purpoted 95 percent, do you think they are going to crumble at your 5 percent threat after enduring your silly 95 percent. You have runout of cards just surrender, this idea of portraying your bum high in the air with your head in the barrow like an ostrich only exposes your backside very dangerously. You have been talking big with very little balls to match your big talk. Smell the coffee and come to your little senses because you have no cards left. From day one you have been blowing hot air with very little to show for it, you have been talking like chemical Ali on this war by over hyping you little achievements like a spoiled brat but the situation on the ground is the exact opposite of you continued noise. France has told you in no uncertain terms to shut the fack up because they have seen your big talk against your little balls. It is high time you stopped the nonsense.