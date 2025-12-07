TRUMP WARNS OF “CIVILIZATIONAL ERASURE”: EUROPE HAS “NO FUTURE” IF MASS MIGRATION, CULTURAL SUPPRESSION AND CENSORSHIP CONTINUE





In his newly released National Security Strategy, Trump doesn’t just outline American priorities, he declares cultural war on the European status quo.





The document accuses the EU of accelerating a civilizational decline through mass migration, censorship, collapsing birthrates, and the erosion of national identity. Within 20 years, it warns, Europe could face “civilizational erasure.”





This isn’t just ideological posturing, it’s a strategic shift. By aligning the U.S. with Europe’s nationalist parties, Trump is signaling direct support for political movements seeking to dismantle EU authority from within.





It also reflects a worldview shaped by the “great replacement” narrative, the idea that Western nations are being demographically transformed by immigration, especially from Muslim-majority countries.





Geopolitically, the message is clear: America under Trump is done propping up liberal Europe. Aid, alliances, and diplomacy will increasingly be filtered through cultural and ideological loyalty, not treaties or traditions.





It’s a roadmap for a new kind of transatlantic orde, one that abandons the post-WWII consensus in favor of identity-driven, nationalist politics.





This is no longer just about America First, it’s America choosing who in Europe survives the next chapter.



Source: POLITICO