 Breaking News : Trump Weighs High-Stakes U.S. Special Forces Raid on Iran’s Nuclear Tunnels – Oil Island Seizure Also on Table Amid Escalating Strikes





Washington, D.C. – March 8, 2026 – In a dramatic escalation of the U.S.-Israel campaign against Iran’s nuclear ambitions, President Donald Trump is seriously considering deploying elite U.S. Special Operations forces – including Delta Force – to infiltrate fortified tunnels beneath the Esfahan nuclear facility and extract Iran’s stockpiles of highly enriched uranium (HEU). This “counter-WMD” mission, developed by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) in coordination with Israeli partners, aims to secure fissile material enriched to near-weapons-grade levels enough for multiple nuclear devices – that survived recent airstrikes.





Sources familiar with the deliberations tell Axios, Semafor, NBC News, and The New York Times that the operation would involve a high-risk ground incursion into deeply buried complexes at Esfahan, where satellite imagery reveals recent Iranian reinforcements designed to thwart aerial attacks. Trump himself addressed the possibility aboard Air Force One, stating such a move would only occur “for a very good reason” and potentially “later,” underscoring the gravity of preventing Tehran from salvaging its nuclear program.





Adding to the tension, contingency plans are advancing for U.S. troops – possibly Marines or additional Special Forces – to seize Kharg Island, Iran’s vital oil export hub responsible for up to 90% of its crude shipments. Advocates like former Trump officials Keith Kellogg and Michael Rubin argue this limited action could strangle the regime’s revenue streams, funding proxies and internal repression, without triggering a full-scale invasion.





These developments come as U.S. and Israeli strikes intensify on Iranian targets following 2025 operations, with the IAEA warning of “unaccounted” HEU posing a global threat. No final decisions have been announced, but White House insiders describe the options as “active contingencies” balancing diplomacy and decisive action.