TRUMP WELCOMES UAE EXIT FROM OPEC: “IT’S A GOOD THING FOR GETTING THE PRICE OF GAS DOWN”





President Trump reacted directly to news that the United Arab Emirates has pulled out of OPEC.





“I think that’s great,” Trump said. “I know Muhammad very well — he’s very smart. He probably wants to go his own way. It’s a good thing. It’s a good thing for getting the price of gas down, getting oil down, getting everything down. He’s a great leader actually. So no, I’m okay with it.”





Trump made clear the move breaks OPEC’s grip on global oil production and will help drive down energy costs for American families.