Trump will contact Zelensky after Putin meeting, Ukrainian president says

Zelensky tells the media that he would like to see further sanctions on Russia if the Kremlin doesn’t agree to a ceasefire.

He says “Putin is bluffing, he’s trying to trying to push all over the front line”, and adds Russia is pretending it can occupy the whole of Ukraine.

He used the meeting today to tell Trump and European leaders that Putin doesn’t “want peace”, and Zelensky says they understand his position.

“Putin cannot fool us,” he adds. The Ukrainian President says Trump has said he will contact Zelensky after his meeting with Putin on Friday.