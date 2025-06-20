Trump will decide whether to attack Iran or not in the next two weeks

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced that President Donald Trump will decide within the next two weeks on whether the United States will take direct action against Iran amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Delivering a direct message from President Trump during a press briefing, Leavitt said, “I have a message directly from the president: ‘Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.’”

Leavitt emphasized that the quote was directly from the president, addressing speculation about U.S. involvement in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

Leavitt highlighted Trump’s long-standing position that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon, stating, “Nobody should be surprised by the president’s stance, as he has been unequivocally clear about this for decades.”

She noted that Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, remains in contact with Iranian officials, and the administration views a diplomatic resolution as a priority. However, the president is “unafraid to use strength if necessary.”

While Trump has expressed hope for negotiations, he has also indicated that the U.S. is prepared to act militarily if needed, with discussions reportedly focusing on the potential use of “bunker-buster” bombs to target Iran’s fortified Fordo nuclear facility.