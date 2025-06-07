‘Trump will prevail’: Elon Musk’s dad sides with president in ‘silly’ fight

In a rare interview released on Friday, Elon Musk’s dad says Donald Trump will “prevail” in the public spat against his son.

Trump and Musk had it out in public, with Musk going as far as to suggest Trump should be impeached. Trump in turn suggested the federal government could “terminate” all Musk’s lucrative contracts.

Now, Musk’s dad, Errol Musk, did an interview in which he takes an unexpected side.

“I did send him a message…telling him, make sure this fizzles out,” Elon Musk’s father stated to Al Arabiya English.

Errol went on to say that “Trump will prevail,” and called the fight “silly” and “nonsense.”