U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Friday, September 19, adding a $100,000 fee to all H1-B visa applications, a White House official said.

The move marks the latest crackdown by the administration on migrants coming into the US for job opportunities, and is likely intended to limit visa applicants to those from higher financial brackets.

The new order restricts entry under the H-1B visa program unless the application fee is paid, the official said.

The administration views the current H1-B visa program — which admits hundreds of thousands of workers into the US each year — as a way for companies to exploit lower-wage employees, ultimately impacting US salaries.

The new application fee potentially deals a big blow to the technology sector that relies heavily on skilled workers from India and China.

Adding new fees “creates disincentive to attract the world’s smartest talent to the U.S.,” said Deedy Das, partner at venture capital firm Menlo Ventures, on X. “If the U.S. ceases to attract the best talent, it drastically reduces its ability to innovate and grow the economy.”

The $100,000 fee could significantly push up costs for companies. While the new fees may not deter Big Tech, which routinely spends heavily to secure top talent, it could squeeze smaller tech firms and start-ups.

Roughly two-thirds of jobs secured through the program are computer-related, government figures show, but employers also use the visa to bring in engineers, educators and healthcare workers.

India was the largest beneficiary of H-1B visas last year, accounting for 71% of approved beneficiaries, while China was a distant second at 11.7%, according to government data.

In the first half of 2025, Amazon.com (AMZN.O), opens new tab had more than 10,000 H-1B visas approved, while Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab and Meta Platforms (META.O), opens new tab had over 5,000 H-1B visa approvals each.