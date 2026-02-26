“TRUMP YOU KILLED THEM!” IIHAN OMAR STORMS SOTU IN FURY



In a fiery moment that stole the spotlight at President Donald Trump’s State of the Nation address, Ilhan Omar erupted from her seat and accused the president of being responsible for the deaths of two Minnesota residents.





Omar shouted that federal immigration enforcement under Trump has led to deadly confrontations on Minneapolis streets, singling out the deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti both fatally shot by federal agents during a controversial immigration surge that has sparked protests across the city.





The congresswoman didn’t hold back, branding Trump a liar and saying he should be ashamed as Democrats behind her joined a chorus of heckles in the chamber.





Her dramatic outburst comes amid national outrage over the killings and intensifying scrutiny of the administration’s immigration tactics.