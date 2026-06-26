BREAKING: Trump’s 34-Year-Old Aide Accused of Bizarre Obsession With Him



Donald Trump’s closest personal aide is now at the center of one of the strangest stories to come out of his second term.





Natalie Harp, the 34-year-old assistant who reportedly follows the 80-year-old president around day and night, is being accused of having a deeply unhealthy fixation on Trump.



And the warning is coming from her own brother.





Preston Harp, Natalie’s estranged brother, told the Daily Mail that his sister’s relationship with Trump is “very unhealthy” and described her as being like his “fan club.”



That is not coming from a Democrat, a pundit, or one of Trump’s usual critics.



That is her own family.





Harp has become known inside Trump’s world as the “human printer” because she reportedly trails him with a portable printer, feeding him paper copies of emails, articles, and documents instead of making him read them on a screen.





But according to new reporting, the printer may be the least strange part.



A new book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan reportedly says Harp left gushing notes for Trump in his personal spaces before joining the White House staff.





One of the notes reportedly read: “You are all that matters to me.”



That kind of language was apparently alarming enough that future White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was disturbed by it.





Michael Wolff’s book also reportedly described Harp’s fixation on Trump as an open secret, claiming her intense attention toward him raised concerns inside the Secret Service.



And Trump appears to have leaned into the devotion.





According to Haberman and Swan, Trump told staffers that Harp “was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids.”



Then he reportedly added: “All of you will go off and make money. She’ll never leave me.”



That is the part that makes this bigger than a weird staffing story.





This is about the kind of personal loyalty Trump demands from the people around him, and the kind of devotion he rewards when it is directed at him.



Harp is not being described as just another White House aide.





She is being described as a constant presence, a personal shadow, and someone whose attachment to Trump has reportedly become so intense that her own brother, senior staff, and even security officials have been alarmed by it.



The White House defended Harp as loyal and hardworking.





But this story is breaking through because it captures the bizarre reality of Trump’s inner circle: an 80-year-old president surrounded by people competing not just to serve him, but to worship him.