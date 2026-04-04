BREAKING: Trump’s Approval with Independents Just Hit Historic Low — Worse Than Nixon Before He Resigned





A new CNN poll has delivered a staggering verdict on Donald Trump’s second term: his net approval rating among independent voters has hit the worst number ever recorded for any sitting president in the history of modern polling.





Trump is sitting at negative 45 with independents — the critical voting bloc that has decided every presidential election in modern history





That number is not just bad. It is historically catastrophic. It is 10 points worse than Richard Nixon’s approval among independents in the final days before he became the only American president to resign from office in disgrace.





Nixon resigned. Trump is doing worse.



The numbers reflect what many Americans outside the MAGA base have been watching in real time: a chaotic administration shredding democratic norms, attacking allies, gutting federal agencies, and running a foreign policy that has alarmed governments around the world.





Independents are not a fringe group. They are the center of American political life, and they have seen enough.





Historically, when independent voters break this hard against a president, the political fallout is swift and severe. In Nixon’s case, it ended his presidency. The question now is what this level of rejection means for Trump’s ability to govern, for Republican majorities in Congress, and for the country itself.



The coalition that decides American elections has rendered its verdict.