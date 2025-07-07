Trump’s attempts to send letters to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unlikely delivered as their friendship falls apartment

According to reports, President Trump’s efforts to communicate directly with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un through personal letters have reportedly been unsuccessful for years.

The letters, intended to rekindle the diplomatic engagement that characterized Trump’s first term, have likely gone undelivered.

According to CNN’s Chad, North Korea’s UN representative has been actively rejecting letters from Trump.

During his first term, Trump and Kim exchanged a series of letters described as “beautiful” by Trump. “He wrote me beautiful letters and they were great letters and we fell in love,” he told the press.

In 2019, Trump shared 27 of those letters with Bob Woodward. In one of the letters, Kim allegedly wrote;

“If you do not think of our relationship as a stepping stone that only benefits you then you would not make me look like an idiot that will only give without getting anything in return.”

Usually, the US has three channels used to communicate with North Korea; the UN, the CIA’s back channel, and the joint security area at DMZ. However, all these channels are now silent.