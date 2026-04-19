Trump’s Cryptic Posts Signal Massive Middle East Move



President Donald Trump just dropped a series of posts that have observers convinced big things are happening or about to happen against Iran’s terror regime.





First, Trump hailed Israel as America’s great ally, calling the Jewish state bold, courageous, loyal, and smart. He noted that unlike weak European nations that showed their true colors, Israel fights hard and knows how to win. Paired with footage of Prime Minister Netanyahu, the message was clear: Israel stands shoulder to shoulder with the United States.





Second, he shared videos of ordinary Iranians pleading directly for Trump’s help, a direct appeal from a suffering people tired of the mullahs’ oppression.





Third came the unmistakable metaphor: a pack of jackals and hyenas yapping and laughing at a sleeping lion, only for the lion to wake up and tear them apart. The implication for Iran’s provocateurs and their proxies was impossible to miss.





Finally, Trump posted Frank Sinatra crooning “the end is near,” a not-so-subtle warning that the clock is ticking on the Iranian regime.





These posts come as the U.S. and Israel continue to dismantle Iran’s nuclear ambitions and terror infrastructure following decisive actions like Operation Midnight Hammer, which obliterated key nuclear sites. Trump’s doctrine of peace through strength has already delivered devastating blows to the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism.-DTP