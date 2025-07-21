Trump’s far-right MAGA supporters are ‘not buying’ his Epstein story

According to NBC’s Brandy Zadrozny while some MAGA influencers are tempering their criticism over how Donald Trump’s administration is handling the Jeffrey Epstein files, he has a rough road ahead with his far-right supporters

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” Zadrozny was asked if Trump’s assertion that files on the accused pedophile are part of an elaborate hoax was working for him.

She noted it is with a few influencers, but the wounds are deeper with another segment.

“When I talked to a bunch of influencers after the Wall Street Journal posted their story, they were sort of really excited because this gave them an end to support the president so they could finally say, ‘Oh, you know, that doesn’t sound like him. what is he, a thespian now? We don’t buy it,'” she told the hosts.

“That gave them a chance to sort of align themselves again with, you know, their, their leader,” she added. “But again, I have a finger on the pulse of what everybody was saying in response to that and they were really not moved. These people are still on Truth Social on other far right MAGA forums are not buying it at all.”

“Furthermore, they’re really still very much smarting from the president’s reaction to them, which is, again, to call them losers, to call them weaklings, to say they didn’t want –– he didn’t he no longer wanted their support,” she elaborated. “And there is a feeling of, you know, methinks he doth protest too much, and they’re sort of waiting for what’s going to come out of this, you know, promised grand jury stuff.”

‘You know a lot of these people are conspiracy theorists, they’re not stupid,” she continued. “You know, they they do a good job of connecting all the dots. The problem is, the way that they connect them isn’t always right or often is wrong and so they are waiting for more information. As of now, they are angry and they are expecting more.”