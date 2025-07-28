Trump’s inner circle accused of ‘pure malpractice’ for mismanaging Epstein blowback

According to a former Donald Trump communications official, there is no way that the president and his White House should be at the center of the Jeffrey Epstein files scandal which should be handled instead by the Department of Justice.

During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union” panel segment, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served in the first Trump administration as the director of strategic communications, stated she was shocked at Trump’s advisers letting the Epstein firestorm get out of hand.

Speaking with host Jake Tapper, she pointed out, “Sometimes when you’ve got a bad news story, the best thing you can do is just move away and focus on something else.”

“This did not need to be a weekls-long story that’s now permeated pop culture and beyond,” she elaborated. “Donald Trump, many people around him ran on getting to the bottom of what happened with Epstein, bringing people to justice. He needs to somehow get this back to the Department of Justice, say he’s not talking about it.”

“Don’t be talking about pardons for Ghislaine Maxwell and others and be able to focus on his agenda,” she explained before adding, “The fact that this has dragged out for so long is just pure malpractice by those advising him and the president’s inability to stay on message.”

“He’s got to get back to a proactive message, because this is something that –– we’re a year and a half out from the midterms, there’s going to be 20 other news cycles that happen before then. But people actually care a lot about this, and it will matter to House members who are up [for re-election].”