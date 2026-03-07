Trump’s Masterstroke: Choking China’s Oil Lifeline to Force the Ultimate Deal



David Friedberg nailed it on the All-In Podcast: The takedown of Maduro in Venezuela and the decisive strikes on Iran aren’t random foreign adventures—they’re calculated chess moves in President Trump’s high-stakes grand bargain with Beijing.





Here’s the brutal reality:



– Over 90% of Iran’s oil flows straight to China, fueling their economy and ambitions.

– Maduro’s regime has long been Beijing’s loyal oil partner in Latin America, locking in discounted barrels for the CCP.

– By surgically removing Maduro in January 2026 and hammering Iran’s nuclear sites and regime leadership in recent weeks, Trump has slashed those supply chains overnight.





The result? China faces real pain—energy shortages, higher costs, and weakened leverage on the global stage. This isn’t charity or endless nation-building; it’s classic America First power projection. Disrupt the enemy’s lifeline, then negotiate from strength.





Friedberg called it months ago: These actions hand the U.S. massive footing for a better trade deal—one that finally ends unfair tariffs, IP theft, and economic warfare against American workers.





Critics whine about “human costs” or “escalation.” Spare us. Decades of weak leadership let China rise unchecked while bleeding U.S. manufacturing dry. Trump is reversing that—fast, hard, and without apology.





This is 5D chess executed perfectly. China now has to come to the table or watch its economy choke. America wins big.





Put simply: Trump isn’t starting wars—he’s ending China’s free ride. And the world is noticing. 🇺🇸