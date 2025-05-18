Trump’s Middle East envoy with no diplomatic experience turns to Netflix and vibes

President Donald Trump’s pick for Special Envoy to the Middle East has no formal experience in international relations nor background in diplomacy, and as such is “leaning heavily on intuition,” his record of striking business deals, and even resorting to Netflix documentaries to supplement his knowledge about global conflicts.

That’s according to a new report in The Atlantic, which called real estate investor Steve Witkoff Trump’s “real secretary of State.”

Witkoff, 68, best known as the founder of the Witkoff Group, now serves as a U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East and played a role in diplomatic efforts related to Ukraine.

Atlantic staff writer Isaac Stanley-Becker noted that Witkoff has seen a meteoric rise in recent months, going from a relative unknown on the world stage to now “eat[ing] into the duties” of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

But it hasn’t come easy.

“Witkoff has faced a precipitous learning curve, though he seems largely unbothered by the long history of American diplomatic failure in the Middle East, in particular,” the report said.

Witkoff doesn’t see Ayatollah Khamenei or Vladimir Putin as “cruelly Machiavellian authoritarians,” the report said, but rather “clever negotiators.”

Trump’s pal has faced high-level negotiations despite having a light track record in foreign affairs, according to the report.

“Witkoff has no formal background in international relations. Nor does he have training or experience as a diplomat. To strike deals on matters as varied and complicated as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Iranian nuclear program, he is leaning heavily on intuition, his record of success in real-estate negotiations, and his personal friendship with the president,” the report said.

He’s also utilized streaming services to help bolster his knowledge of worldly affairs.

“In recent months, he told me, he has read many books and watched Netflix documentaries on world conflicts (including Turning Point: The Vietnam War). He’s come to believe, as Trump did with politics, that he can turn a lack of expertise to his advantage and succeed where the professionals have failed,” wrote Stanley-Becker.

The White House backed Witkoff, telling The Daily Beast in a statement that he’s a “trusted friend of President Trump, and he left behind a massive business enterprise to serve our country as a Special Envoy.”

“The President is incredibly proud of all Mr. Witkoff has accomplished to help restore peace through strength, and he will continue to leverage Mr. Witkoff’s talents to advance his America First foreign policy vision,” the White House said.