TRUMP’S PLAN TO END SUDANESE MIGRANT PROTECTIONS BLOCKED BY FEDERAL JUDGE ANGEL KELLEY IN LAST-MINUTE DECISION





A federal judge just stopped Trump’s move to end deportation protections for over 230 South Sudanese migrants, putting the decision on hold just days before it was set to take effect.





Trump’s administration argues South Sudan no longer qualifies for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), saying conditions there have “improved.” Homeland Security officially moved to terminate the program in November.





But the judge said deporting people now could be dangerous, calling South Sudan unstable due to ongoing violence, famine, and civil unrest.



The kind of situation TPS is supposed to cover.





This legal battle is one of many fights over Trump’s broader plan to scale back TPS protections for migrants from Venezuela, Syria, Haiti, Nicaragua, and more.





The lawsuit argues that removing protections would violate U.S. law and unfairly targets Black and Brown immigrants.





Trump fires back showing TPS was never meant to be permanent and shouldn’t be used as a loophole to avoid standard immigration processes.





For now, the court hit pause. But the fight over TPS and who gets to stay or go is far from over.



Source: Reuters