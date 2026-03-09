BREAKING: Trump’s sons move to cash in on Pentagon war spending with drone company tied to administration policies





Just when you thought the Trump family couldn’t get more blatant about mixing politics and profit, here comes the next jaw-dropping scheme.





Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are reportedly investing in a new drone company positioned to rake in cash from a massive Pentagon spending push—policies being driven by their own father’s administration.





It’s so blatantly corrupt, it’s hard to think of anything that could be more so.



According to reports, the Trump brothers are investors in Powerus, a Florida-based drone startup aiming to grab lucrative defense contracts as the Pentagon launches a $1.1 billion program to rapidly expand America’s drone arsenal.





The timing is… convenient.



The Trump administration has already banned new models of Chinese-made drones from U.S. markets and declared domestic drone manufacturing a national security priority. At the same time, the Pentagon’s new “Drone Dominance” initiative is set to spend billions buying hundreds of thousands of American-made drones by 2027.





And right into that brand-new market window steps a company backed by the president’s sons.



Powerus is already snapping up smaller drone companies and plans to go public on Nasdaq through a reverse merger—potentially turning the venture into a major payday for its investors, including Donald Jr. and Eric through the family’s investment vehicle.





In other words, while American taxpayers fund the Pentagon’s massive drone expansion, the president’s own family could be sitting on investments poised to benefit directly from those policies.





Critics say it’s another glaring example of the blurred line between public power and private profit that has followed the Trump family for years.





And this isn’t their first windfall. Since Donald Trump returned to the White House, both sons have seen their fortunes skyrocket thanks to a string of ventures—from crypto schemes to venture capital deals that landed federal contracts.





Now, with war tensions rising and defense spending ramping up, the next Trump family jackpot could be flying straight outt of a Pentagon drone factory.





For a family that claims to be putting America first, it’s starting to look an awful lot like they’re putting their bank accounts first.- Occupy Democrats