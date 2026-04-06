TRUMP’S TWEETS TRIGGER MASS PARANOIA IN TEHRAN AS IRGC CRACKS DOWN HARD





President Donald Trump’s relentless social media pressure and claims of direct talks with Iranian commanders have unleashed total chaos inside Tehran, exposing the regime’s deep fractures and forcing hardliners to clamp down on suspected traitors.





Israeli Channel 14 analyst Dror Balazada put it plainly: “Trump’s psychological war and his tweets on social media have a great impact on Iran.”





The Revolutionary Guards are in full panic mode. IRGC chief Ahmad Vahidi issued ironclad orders restricting all messaging: “Only you can transmit our messages through Pakistan to Americans.” That was the only instruction handed down.





Now the regime is eating itself alive over leaks. Balazada explained the fear gripping the top brass: “If Trump is talking, who can deny my instruction that only Ghalibaf can talk to Pakistanis to transmit our messages to the Americans?”





Suspicion has zeroed in on reformist Javad Zarif. The former foreign minister has been quietly pushing a sweeping surrender deal with the United States: restrictions on the nuclear program, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, lifting all sanctions, guarantees of no more attacks on Iran, and even full diplomatic relations.



Hardliners in the IRGC are furious and want blood. They are already moving to expose Zarif, smear the reformist camp, and throw him in prison.





Trump is dismantling the regime from within without firing a single shot, turning Iran’s own leaders against each other as maximum pressure delivers results.