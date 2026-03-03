TRUMP’S WAR HAS REACHED AFRICA — EGYPT IS NOW ON AMERICA’S DANGER

The US State Department has issued a Worldwide Caution. Americans are being told to leave.

Egypt. Iraq. Iran. The Middle East fire is touching African soil.

Egypt is not just any country on that list. Egypt is Africa.

It shares a border with Libya, Sudan and Gaza. It sits at the crossroads of the Middle East and the African continent.

It controls the Suez Canal one of the most strategic waterways on the entire planet. When the US State Department flags Egypt, it is not just warning tourists.

It is telling the world that the consequences of Operation Epic Fury can no longer be contained inside Iran’s borders. Iranian proxies operate across the region.

Retaliatory strikes could come from anywhere, target anyone, and hit any nation caught in the middle.

Africa thought this war belonged to someone else. Egypt just proved it belongs to all of us.

