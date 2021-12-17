TRUST HH, HE HAS MADE BOLD DECISIONS IN THE INTEREST OF THE COUNTRY – DAVID CHIKWANDA

We are not supporting fuel increment and we know for sure that there’s no father who would want to make his own children suffer. Hakainde Hichilema knows very well that increasing fuel will have a negative effect on the economy and indeed on his political popularity as a leader.

This is not the BEST DECISION but a BOLD DECISION. Sometimes you need to add salt to the wound for it to heal quickly. This decision is just revealing the depth of the damage on our economy by the previous regime. This is not a time for a blame game it’s time to mend the broken pieces.

Being aware of the impacts of removing subsidies on fuel and electricity will have on the citizens, the New Dawn has put in place measures to increase money in circulation and also making sure this money is actually available to the people on the ground. As fuel increases so is income for both civil servants and businessmen and women.

Some people have questioned: How can you promise to reduce the price of fuel by first increasing it? This is the same as asking: How can a painful injection reduce the pain in my body? The answer is obvious.

Having given the New Dawn government a five years mandate let us give them a benefit of doubt and see how they work out their economics. I strongly believe that Zambia is on the right course and as long as we continue moving forward in the right direction we shall overcome the challenges we are facing today.

Even in our personal lives sometimes we make tough decisions to achieve our goals. Sometimes we sacrifice personal pleasures and sometimes we choose not to eat (fasting) to get a breakthrough. Good things don’t come easily.

This time around we are not tightening our belts just to feed few individuals,we are tightening the belts for the benefit of all citizens. As we tighten the belts our Children will go to school, our retirees will be paid, our youths will get businesses through CDF and our workers will have a better pay.

As we tighten our belts our currency is gaining value and this will cushion the impact of fuel and electricity hike. Hakainde Hichilema is a responsible leader and we believe all savings from subsidies are in safe hands.

God bless the works of your hands and God bless our country Zambia.

David Chikwanda

Deputy national youth information and publicity secretary – UPND.