Truth behind Elon Musk’s ‘Kenyan son’ demanding Tesla boss takes DNA test

Elon Musk’s ever-growing family just welcomed another new member – if you believe everything you read online, that is.

A 40-year-old bloke from Kenya recently came forward and proclaimed that he was the tech tycoon’s firstborn son, alleging he came along well before Musk’s 14 other kids.

The man, named Nyakundi Kibiru, claimed that he was the Tesla boss’ love child, who was born as a result of his mother’s brief fling with a ’20-year-old Musk.’

He alleged that his mum had met the eccentric billionaire, 54, while she was working at a hotel in Masai Mara in the ‘early 1990s’, before Musk had made a name for himself on the world stage.

Kibiru, who described himself as a ‘mental health activist’, went on to demand a DNA test to prove he was Musk’s biological son, according to the Daily Star.

But according to some social media users, there’s no need for one – as after Kibiru shared a snap of himself online, people said they could seriously see the resemblance between the supposed father and son.

Side by side, the pair seem to have strikingly similar features, while both appear to sport the same sculpted jawline.

People were still pretty skeptical about the authenticity of Kibiru’s claims though, even if he did look like a dead ringer for his supposed dad.

One person wrote: “Interesting! Looks can be deceiving though.”

“He really look just like him,” a second said, while a third commented: “Spitting image.”

Others suggested the image of Kibiru could have easily been AI generated, while some even hypothesised that he might be Musk’s sibling rather than his son.

Another social media user asked: “Have you considered he could be a brother and not the father? Everybody has a doppelganger somewhere on this planet. It’s just that you haven’t met yours yet.”

But a quick bit of mathematics and taking a closer look at the image of Kibiru would have put all these lot out of their misery.

In accordance with the 40-year-old’s version of events, Musk would have been just 14-years-old and still in high school when his alleged son was born.

And in Kenya, the age of consent is 18… so Kibiru would have effectively just dobbed his mum in for breaking the law if these claims were true.

As well as this, eagle eyed social media users spotted a few inconsistencies in Kibiru’s selfie.

Although he appeared to be a carbon copy of Musk, people believe the picture was digitally manipulated using AI.

“This is AI, look at the top button on the guy’s shirt,” one person pointed out. “There is no hole for the button.”

“And the chances he would pose like this – with the exact same beard, in front of the most generic corporate blurred background like a model?”

Another added: “AI. As much as I would love to believe it.”

A third wrote: “Nah, gotta be AI. The ears and hairline are too identical.”

In the midst of this Jeremy Kyle-like debate about Kibiru’s alleged lineage, Musk’s Grok chatbot got suspended from X – its own platform – which only added more fuel to the fire.

Some people suspected the prankster pulling everyones leg about Musk’s Kenyan son had used Grok to produce the image of ‘himself’ and suggested that might be why the account got a timeout.

Regardless, it looks like the number of Musk’s children hasn’t actually risen any further…for now, anyway.