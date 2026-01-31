TSHABANGU DRAWS THE LINE: “Chamisa Is Still CCC President, I’ll See Him in Court!”



Fresh drama is brewing in Zimbabwe’s opposition politics after Sengezo Tshabangu issued a stern warning to Nelson Chamisa, insisting the former opposition leader is constitutionally still the president of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and therefore barred from starting another political party.





Tshabangu, who has been at the centre of recent CCC controversies, said Chamisa cannot simply walk away and form a new party while the party’s constitution still recognises him as president. He threatened to take the matter to court if necessary, declaring that the issue is legal, not emotional.





The warning comes amid widespread speculation following Chamisa’s launch of “Agenda 2026”, which has energised supporters nationwide.

However, Chamisa’s allies have been quick to clarify that Agenda 2026 is a citizens’ movement, not a political party, aimed at mobilising grassroots support rather than contesting elections.





With court threats looming and political tensions rising, Zimbabwe’s opposition landscape looks set for another explosive showdown.